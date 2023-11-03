eThekwini applies for rollovers of unspent grants

By Khethukuthula Xulu

eThekwini Municipality mayor Mxolisi Kaunda says the city is stable, functional, and financially sustainable.

The reassurance follows concerns raised about R1,88 billion worth of conditional grants from National Treasury being unspent.

The report to clarify grants expenditure and the reasons why the city has applied for the rollovers to National Treasury was tabled at a full council meeting on Tuesday.

It sparked debate and chaos, which saw the Economic Freedom Fighters’ councillors being kicked out of the meeting.

During a post council media briefing held in Durban on Thursday, Kaunda called on all stakeholders, including ratepayers, to continue to work with the city to make eThekwini the premier destination of choice for tourists and investment.

Kaunda said it was important to indicate that the municipality has not forfeited any grants to National Treasury.

“In fact, what we have done is that we have applied to National Treasury for the rollover of unspent conditional grants of R1,88 billion, of which R1,5 billion relates to the municipal disaster recovery grant (MDRG).

Importantly, the R1,5 billion was only received in March 2023, three months before the end of our financial year. In terms of the grant framework, the municipality has 12 months to spend the grant. Therefore, it was impossible for the municipality to complete supply chain management processes of 700 projects that are worth R1,5 billion within three months.

Regarding the disruption of the council meeting, Kaunda said the leadership of the municipality would like to apologise.

“We want to commend the speaker of council for being firm in applying the rules of the council, which resulted in all EFF councillors being removed from the meeting as they were disruptive and prevented the continuation of the meeting. Some of the EFF councillors started fighting with security personnel and these are the issues that the speaker will be investigating, in line with the rules of council,” he said.

The ANC in eThekwini also condemned in the strongest terms the behavior of EFF councillors during the council meeting on Tuesday.

ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, expressed his concern, highlighting that this behaviour not only demonstrated a significant disregard for the law, but also showed a lack of respect for the voters of eThekwini Municipality.

Such a behavior is like spitting in the faces of those who died for this freedom and democracy. The EFF has undermined the people of eThekwini through such unacceptable conduct. The EFF must also stop pretending to be a helpless opposition while it is not. The latest wrestling show is an indication that EFF councillors do not have the interest of residents at heart.

“We are calling upon the speaker, Thabani Nyawose, to act decisively to send a strong message,” said Mtolo.

EFF provincial chairperson, Mongezi Twala, said the “fighters” will never provoke any violence as they are law abiding citizens: “We are simply keeping them accountable”.

Twala said the EFF had written many letters to the city manager requesting for him to attend portfolio committee meetings, to no avail.

“When we are frustrated we must go to council as a last resort. We have tried to appeal to the conscious of the city manager in the form of writing letters but we get resistance.

“We have even written to the mayor to say we are seeking intervention on the incompetence of the city manager but nothing was done,” he said.

Twala said what happened on Tuesday was simply the EFF asking the city to account.