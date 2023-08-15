eThekwini calls for calm amid Kennedy Road protest

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality has condemned the destruction of any property during protests after a service delivery protest broke out at the Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban.

The City said it was aware of a service delivery protest that broke out early on Tuesday morning on Kennedy Road and Metro Police were on hand to disperse the crowd and allow for free flow of traffic.

“We would like to remind residents that the City is always open to engaging with its residents. We plead with residents to stop addressing their grievances through protests as these serve no purpose and the message is lost in the chaos. We also condemn the destruction of any property,” said eThekwini spokesperson Gugu Sisilana.

Sisilana said the municipality will be engaging further with the ward councillor and the community on the matter.

The residents of Kennedy Road informal settlement have expressed many service delivery concerns, and recently more than 1 000 shacks were gutted by a fire and one man died while three other people and one child are still missing. About 2300 people were also left homeless by this fire.