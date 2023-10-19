News

News

By Witness Reporter
1 minute read
19 Oct 2023
07:31

eThekwini closes beaches following heavy rains

By Witness Reporter

All water activities are prohibited.

eThekwini Municipality has closed its beaches until further notice following the recent heavy rains.

The municipality said this decision was advised by the Natal Sharks Board due to murky water which is full of logs and other unsafe objects due to the recent heavy rains.

“As a result, the shark nets at most beaches were broken making beaches unsafe for the public to use,” said the City.

ALSO READ | Mystery of dead whales on KZN’s beaches explained

All water activities are prohibited. However, the City said residents can still enjoy other activities along the beach that do not require them to come into contact with seawater.

Beachgoers are urged to heed this warning.

READ MORE
Ancient pottery artefacts found in Weenen reveal secrets of the Iron Age

eThekwini said teams are hard at work fixing the nets and infrastructure that was damaged by the heavy rains.

Read more on these topics