eThekwini closes beaches following heavy rains

By Witness Reporter

eThekwini Municipality has closed its beaches until further notice following the recent heavy rains.

The municipality said this decision was advised by the Natal Sharks Board due to murky water which is full of logs and other unsafe objects due to the recent heavy rains.

“As a result, the shark nets at most beaches were broken making beaches unsafe for the public to use,” said the City.

All water activities are prohibited. However, the City said residents can still enjoy other activities along the beach that do not require them to come into contact with seawater.

Beachgoers are urged to heed this warning.

eThekwini said teams are hard at work fixing the nets and infrastructure that was damaged by the heavy rains.