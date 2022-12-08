eThekwini lacks urgency over sewage crisis — opposition parties

Khethukuthula Xulu

Opposition parties in eThekwini are concerned about the sewage crisis in the metro and the lack of urgency in addressing it.

The IFP in KZN said the challenges that surround sewage spills flowing into eThekwini Municipality’s beaches could not be resolved overnight, as it appeared to be the result of a total breakdown and collapse of sewage water treatment systems in most parts of the municipality.

During an oversight visit to Amanzimtoti south of Durban on Wednesday, the IFP said they discovered a collapsed sewerage pump station in Athlone Park.

IFP spokesperson for conservation and environmental affairs in the KZN Legislature, Nessa Bhanprakash, said, “After IFP members paid a visit to the malfunctioning and deserted Athlone Park Pump Station, it became apparent that the eThekwini Municipality has to take responsibility for the Isipingo Beach sewage spillage. Even the Amanzimtoti golf course was not spared, as muck was visible all over the grass and could be exposing the golfers and staff to hazardous materials.”

According to the IFP, the pump station was reported to have been non-functioning for over two years — before the April floods, which forced the golf club to construct an alternative sewer pit, which flows into the Isipingo River.

The Isipingo River automatically spills over to Isipingo Beach. Fish, aquatic plants, and animals are clearly compromised by sewage contamination, with dead fish seen on the riverbank.

The IFP is deeply concerned that eThekwini Municipality appears to have turned a blind eye to this problem for over two years, endangering the lives of surrounding communities and local flora and fauna, due to sewage spilling directly into the estuary.

Bhanprakash said eThekwini Municipality must account for this, adding that it was safe to conclude that Durban beaches were not ready to welcome holidaymakers and revellers and remain infected with E. Coli.

The eThekwini authorities must stop playing with people’s lives and take immediate action to repair the Athlone Pump Station. They need to stop the hazardous flow of raw sewage into the Isipingo River immediately. People’s health is at risk. Moreover, these toxic conditions will impact negatively on economic activity along popular eThekwini beaches during the festive season.

DA whip on economic development and planning in eThekwini, Sakhile Mngadi, said the leaks all over the city posed a threat to people and opening beaches was irresponsible.

Mngadi recently visited Umlazi, also south of Durban, where a sewer pipe spewed raw sewage into the river. The pipe was also exposed to the public to see as they walked on the bridge to get in and out of the area.

The mayor needs to act and take the sewer crisis seriously, we are demanding action.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said they are aware of the condition of the sewerage pump station and work is underway to get it back on track. The malfunction is as a result of vandalism. To date the city has spent a lot of money responding to this scourge.