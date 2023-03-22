eThekwini Mayor condemns senseless killing of intern

Witness Reporter

EThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has condemned the senseless killing of 24-year-old Luyanda Cele whose lifeless body was found mutilated and dumped in South Beach near the Metro Lodge at the weekend.

Cele, from uMlazi south of Durban, was an intern at the Municipality’s Occupational Health and Safety Unit who recently graduated from the University of KwaZulu-Natal before joining the municipality.

Cele’s body was found after she was reported missing three days ago. It is alleged that Cele left work at 4pm last Friday to have drinks with friends.

Kaunda has conveyed his condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Cele.

Luyanda Cele was young and had a bright future ahead of her. She has been prevented from reaching her full potential as her life has been cut short. I extend my sincere condolences to those who knew and loved her. May her soul rest in peace.

Kaunda called on police to leave no stone unturned to find Cele’s killer.

As the leadership of eThekwini Municipality, I strongly condemn this senseless killing and I urge police to ensure that the person who has committed such a heartless crime, faces the full might of the law.

Point SAPS are investigating a case of murder.