eThekwini Mpac writes off R151 million

Thabiso Goba

The eThekwini Municipality has written off R151 million in irregular and wasteful expenditure after the money was deemed irrecoverable.

This was according to an auditor-general report presented to eThekwini’s municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) on Tuesday.

Irregular and wasteful expenditures

With irregular and wasteful expenditures, the municipality has to either recover the money or write it off.

This portion of the report only focused on the money which the municipality cannot recover, as of March 31 this year, due to a number of reasons, and it has to be written off.

The money is made up of 10 individual “transgressions” of the city’s supply chain management processes that were picked up by both the municipality’s internal auditor and auditors from the national office of the auditor-general.

The municipality’s auditors flagged R25 million of irregular expenditure while auditors from the AG’s office flagged R126 million.

Some of the transgressions listed in the report include the municipalities using and paying service providers whose contracts have expired, extending contracts without approval from the bid adjudication committee, and giving tenders to businesses that do not meet the criteria for the contracts.

At least R2 million in irregular expenditure was down to the municipality failing to pay service providers within the stipulated 30-days (resulting in penalties).

City using Section 36 without justifiable cause

A large amount of the irregular expenditure, according to the AG’s report, was the municipality using Section 36 without justifiable cause.

Section 36 is an emergency clause that allows the municipality to appoint service providers without going through tender bidding processes in urgent cases.

AG recommends disciplinary hearings

In the report, the AG recommends disciplinary hearings and further investigations for the heads of departments involved in the respective contracts.

Andre Beetge, outgoing DA member who serves on Mpac, said there were many reports like this that passed through the committee.

He said Mpac is powerless in its enforcement duties if council and eThekwini senior management do not follow through on its recommendations.