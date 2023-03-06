eThekwini Municipality provides much-needed land for new Mariannhill police station

Khethukuthula Xulu

After years of being plagued by crime and violence, the community of Mariannhill in Durban will soon have a new police station built in the area to boost the fight against crime.

According to the eThekwini Municipality, the council approved the municipality’s allocation of land to the Department of Public Works for the construction of a police station in that area.

The current police station serves a wide area covering six wards and operates out of park homes (temporary structures), which make the working conditions of the police difficult and cause congestion for members of the public who use the station.

eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, said the decision to allocate land for a new police station was a clear demonstration of the city’s commitment to fighting crime.

Having this police station is going to enhance the good work of our law enforcement agencies in fighting crime.

Mariannhill station commander, Colonel Muzi Thwala, lauded councillors and other community leaders for their support in crime prevention initiatives in the area.

The new station will go a long way to making the work of our teams more efficient and more accessible to the communities we serve.

Just last month, five people were shot and killed in two separate crime scenes in the area and police launched a manhunt for at least three gunmen.

It was alleged that the suspects stormed into a vehicle workshop and shot the owner and two other people.

“The same suspects reportedly proceeded to another vehicle workshop, just two streets away and shot and killed the owner and two other people who were working at the workshop. Three of the dead are in their fifties and the other two are reported to be in their late 30s,” said police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

This incident follows mass shootings that shocked the community where 14 people were killed in one weekend in two separate incidents last year.