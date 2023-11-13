eThekwini Municipality will spend R3 million to support IEC

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekweni Metro is set to spend R3 million to support the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for next year’s national and provincial elections.

The budget will be spent providing support, which will include staff hire, transportation, venue hire and costs associated with the results operation centre.

Councillor Nkosenhle Madlala told the full council that the executive committee (exco) envisaged the funds being spent to support the work of the IEC rather than giving them the money and the allocation was being budgeted within the governance and international relations cluster in the 2023/2024 financial year.

As per the constitutional requirement, municipalities are required to support the IEC when elections are hosted, thereby ensuring a smooth, seamless and successful election process.

The eThekwini Municipality has 111 wards and 872 voting districts, each with one voting station.

Madlala said it should be noted that each voting station was required to have basic services, not limited to water and electricity, as well as provisions for other logistical requirements — which would include the effective distribution of election material, security, voter education programmes, voter registration and the election process — including the counting and capturing of votes.