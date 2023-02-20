Myeni promises to fight for the rights of women in eThekwini

Khethukuthula Xulu

eThekwini Municipality’s new deputy mayor, Zandile Myeni, said she will use her role in the municipality to fight for women’s rights and end injustices and femicide.

The 41-year-old from Umlazi, south of Durban, was elected during a special full council meeting in February to fill the position that had been vacant since December after the removal of Philani Mavundla.

This week, she was also announced as the chairperson of the security and emergency services committee, which is a new council portfolio. Myeni also held the position of provincial secretary in the National Freedom Party (NFP).

She said her plan was to be a proactive leader in both her new positions, and put women’s issues at the forefront. “I have a responsibility not to fail women.”

She told The Witness that as a feminist, she stood for women’s rights and it was her responsibility to protect and fight for women in the metro and to ensure that the agenda on women’s issues was not compromised.

Women of eThekwini are in my heart; I know their challenges because I have probably experienced them first-hand at some point in my life.

Myeni said she was inspired by her former party president, Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi, who launched the NFP in 2011, to be bold even in spaces dominated by men.

She identified me as a worthy leader. She has taught me that I need to pave a way for the generation that will come after me.

She said her approach was to be a leader with a difference, by making plans clear and zoning in on Metro police’s responsibilities in building a safe society for all.

Transparency is very important because most protests in our communities are due to the lack of communication and understanding of plans and strategies in place. It will be my top priority to engage with gender equality offices as well as other women in council as we establish how we will work together in prioritising women of eThekwini.

When asked whether she believed that she would be able to maintain a good working relationship with the mayor — one that was different from that seen by the public when former deputy mayor Mavundla and Kaunda fell out — Myeni said she was sure that she would work well with the mayor.

