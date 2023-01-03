eThekwini ready for annual Shembe pilgrimage to holy mountain

Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality said it is ready to host thousands of devotees for the annual Nazareth Baptist (Shembe) Church holy pilgrimage, which starts this week.

The leadership of the three host municipalities eThekwini, where the pilgrimage starts, Ilembe and Ndwedwe, held a media briefing this morning to outline their plans and ways to support this massive event, which sees thousands of members of the church flock into the city.

The church congregants will move from eThekwini and hold their gathering in Khenani and Nhlangakazi holy mountains, where they are hosted by Ndwedwe Local Municipality and Ilembe District Municipality.

“Our partnership with AmaNazaretha goes back many years. We recognise the central spiritual, cultural and leadership role they play in our communities. Over the years, we have done our part to ensure that previous pilgrimages are successful, safe and incident-free,” said acting eThekwini Mayor Nkosenhle Madlala.

Madlala said since its founding in 1910, the church has played a key role in the liberation struggle.

“It has also been instrumental in advocating for the building of strong family structures and preservation of our cultural heritage. It is for this reason that, as part of our effort to promote tourism in the city, we have established Inanda Heritage Route, which incorporates historical sites of Durban, including the Shembe Church.”

The City’s support over the years has been based on health and safety protocols and on assessments of the state of infrastructure on the ground.

The support provided this year will include among other things ambulances, mobile clinics, water tankers and the deployment of Metro Police for traffic.

“The City has recently approved R5.8 million to refurbish communal ablution facilities in eBuhleni in the current financial year. However, for us to adequately address the challenge of sanitation infrastructure for the church, we will require funding of over R60 million. Therefore, the allocation of R5.8m will be spent on basic refurbishment and the contractor has already established a site to carry out this work,” he said.