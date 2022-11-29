eThekwini reopens three more beaches

Witness Reporter

eThekwini Municipality has reopened three more beaches for the festive season following improvements in water quality.

The beaches that have been reopened are Country Club, Winkelespruit and Anstey’s beaches.

According to the municipality, the decision to open beaches was taken after experts conducted water tests which confirmed that beach water quality had improved to an acceptable standard.

eThekwini beaches that will remain open

“In addition to the above beaches, the following beaches remain open for swimming; Point, uShaka, Wedge, North, Battery, Bay of Plenty, Pipeline, Toti Main, Warner and Umgababa beaches,” read the statement.

Addington, Brighton, Reunion, South, Westbrook, Umhlanga and eThekwini beaches will remain closed until further notice.

Water quality at Umdloti, Laguna and Bronze beaches is at an acceptable standard but these beaches will remain closed as per directive from the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs.

They said the city will constantly monitor water quality at all beaches to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

eThekwini swimming pools that are open to the public

They added that 21 swimming pools are also open in the City to enable residents and visitors to enjoy the warm weather.

“They are: Rainham, Durban North, Pipeline paddling, Tiger Rocks, Anstey’s, Westville, Kings Park indoor, Kings Park Outdoor, Stanmore, Umlazi D, L.T King, Bayview, Arena Park, Alex Bulley, Lamontville, Lahee Park, Ntuzuma, Sutton Park, South Beach Paddling, Tesoriere and Umgababa,” read the statement.