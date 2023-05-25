eThekwini supports pay increases as approved by Salga

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality executive committee is supporting the 5,4% municipal salary and wage increases which has been approved by the South African Local Government Association (Salga).

The executive meeting was held this week at the city hall in Durban.

In March, Salga, the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) and South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) held an executive meeting where it was resolved that the salary and wage increase for the 2023/24 financial year should increase by 5,4% as per the salary and wage collective agreement made in 2021.

The increases will take effect in July this year.

ALSO READ | Salga slams decision to approve Eskom’s tariff hike

The agreement also stated, “The minimum wage shall increase with the same rate of 5,4% from R9 043,21 to R9 531,54; The flat rate homeowners allowance will increase from R1 011,77 to R1 066,41; the medical aid maximum employer contribution to an employee’s accredited medical scheme will also increase by 5,4%.”

DA caucus leader in eThekwini, Thabane Mthethwa questioned why municipal workers should be rewarded for incompetent work, as ratepayers have often complained about service delivery.

ANC councillor Nkosenhle Madlala made it clear that the increases had already been approved and Exco could only note the changes.

“The city is part of Salga, and is a metropolitan municipality where it is expected to pay competitive rates similar to other municipalities. Failure to implement the salary and wage increase may lead to unnecessary strikes and tension between the workers and management.”

ALSO READ | Salga calls for end to cadre deployment, saying it stifles service delivery