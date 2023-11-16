eThekwini suspends employee caught on camera allegedly stealing cables

By Khethukuthula Xulu

eThekwini Municipality says an employee caught on camera allegedly stealing has been served with an immediate precautionary suspension while an internal investigation is underway.

The employee of the City’s Water and Sanitation Unit was allegedly caught stealing municipal electrical cables in a video circulating on social media platforms that has gone viral.

The video of the employee went viral on Wednesday when he was apprehended by community members in the Msahweni area.

ALSO READ | Stolen copper cables worth R3 million recovered in KwaZulu-Natal

According to municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana, the employee has been charged internally with a case of Municipal property theft and unauthorised usage of a Municipal vehicle.

The employee was not on official duty when he was caught in the possession of the electricity cables. A criminal case has also been opened with the police. READ MORE Probable fuel price relief for motorists

Sisilana said the municipality has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to any fraud, corruption, or illegal activity by employees.

“Community members are urged to be the “eyes and ears” of the Municipality and report any illegal activity. This will help to safeguard Municipal infrastructure. The theft and vandalism of Municipal infrastructure undermines the integrity of the City and delays service delivery.”

“The City urges the public to report any fraud, corruption and maladministration to the City Integrity and Investigations Unit (CIIU) on 0800 20 2020. All services rendered by CIIU are free and the identity of the whistleblowers is protected,” she said.

ALSO READ | Criminals target power cables

This incident comes after eThekwini had vowed to rigorously investigate fraud, corruption, and maladministration-related issues within the city, and that those found in the wrong would face disciplinary measures, arrest or as well as dismissal.