eThekwini suspends officials over fraudulent transactions

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality has announced the suspension of officials linked to irregular and fraudulent transactions totalling R17 million.

According to the city, the transactions relate to three housing projects in Umlazi T-Section, south of Durban; eMaphephetheni, in the Durban outer west; and in KwaMakhutha, also in the south of Durban.

Municipal spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said the officials were suspended after the municipality, through its internal control processes, last month uncovered an elaborate fraudulent scheme in which R17 million was paid to two companies.

The municipality did not disclose the number of officials suspended.

Sisilana said more officials have been issued with letters of intent to suspend.

“Details of how the payments were processed are part of an ongoing investigation by the city integrity and investigations unit.

Contrary to a report in the media, the amount involved in the scheme is R17 million, not R32 million. The money also did not ‘disappear’ or go ‘missing’ as the article implies, but it was fraudulently transferred.

“In addition, the three housing projects linked to the fraudulent scheme have nothing to do with resettling flood victims, they are ordinary projects of the municipality’s human settlements unit,” she said.

Sisilana said the three housing projects were continuing.

However, there will be a budget shortfall in the current financial year, which means their estimated completion will now be during the 2024/25 financial year.