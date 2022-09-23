eThekwini Transport Authority receives scalding responses about excessive red tape

Thabiso Goba

Durban chief executive officers have lambasted the eThekwini Transport Authority (ETA) Department saying it is stifling development in the city with its red tape.

The ETA is responsible for all municipal roads in eThekwini Municipality and plays a critical role in approving construction and other catalytic projects happening across the city.

“It takes eight weeks just to move a bus 20 metres,” complained billionaire developer, Vivian Reddy. “The ETA — and you can talk to any developer — must be the worst department in this country. Every developer faces problems with them.”

Reddy was speaking at a breakfast forum in Durban organised by eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda.

“I think it’s about time, Mr Mayor and city manager, that — on behalf of the developers and investors in the city — you look very hard at this department. You cannot have a department with [so much] red tape,” said Reddy.

He said the next phase of the Oceans Umhlanga mixed-use development project, a R1,4 billion mall, has been delayed due to issues with ETA.

Andrzej Kiepiela of KwaZulu-Natal Growth Coalition said the ETA was “sabotaging” development in Durban.

He made reference to the department’s flagship road and transport project, Go Durban, which has failed to launch — despite hundreds of millions being spent by the municipality.

“We have to fire those people (responsible) otherwise we are wasting our time here,” he said.

Musa Mbhele, eThekwini city manager, said he takes full responsibility for the ETA and will be working on improving the efficiency of the department.

What has been relayed (by the CEOs) is something that I have personally experienced and, from the day that happened, we are dealing with it. Without divulging much here, we have invested much in professional engagements with developers

“We come from an era which says the client is always right, so we have to deal with any form of element that seeks to undermine that concept,” he said.

eThekwini Mayor acknowledges city problems

eThekwini mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, acknowledged the ongoing troubles the city has in relation to the provision of water and electricity.

He also clarified the city’s energy transition policy, which was adopted by council last year. The policy seeks to expand the city’s power suppliers beyond just Eskom, by adding independent power producers to the grid, similar to what the Cape Town municipality is also planning to do.

This policy has paved the way for the city to procure 400 megawatts of alternative energy, 300 megawatts of gas and 100 megawatts of solar electricity from independent power producers

“Contrary to what has been reported in the media, this policy doesn’t include a nuclear power plant. Now that we have received concurrence from the provincial government, we are going to proceed with the requirement process.”