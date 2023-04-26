eThekwini’s state of the city address

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The eThekwini Municipality mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, said during the current financial year, the municipality will deliver 19 800 housing opportunities.

Kaunda was speaking at the State of the City Address (Soca) at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban on Wednesday.

He said that will be achieved through construction of new community residential units, upgrading community residential units, rectification of pre and post 1994 houses and eradication of transit facilities.

He said to address the housing backlog; the City was accelerating the implementation of catalytic projects, which include Cornubia Integrated Human Settlement and Greater Amaoti Housing Projects.

The city continues to bear the brunt of people migrating from rural areas in search of jobs and economic opportunities. This has resulted in the city being home to 600 informal settlements. Because we understand the factors that push people to head to eThekwini, we are looking at ways to engage neighbouring municipalities to resuscitate their economies through the District Development Model.

“In line with the principles of the Freedom Charter, that there shall be houses, security and comfort, the City prides itself for providing subsidised housing units to the poor,” said Kaunda.

Housing opportunities

Kaunda said in the last five years, the municipality had delivered multiple housing opportunities that include: acquiring more than 21 230 hectares of land for housing development, provided internal infrastructure engineering services to more than 7000 sites from various projects, provided over 22 891 incremental services sites to the various informal settlements within the city, built 15 026 houses for qualifying beneficiaries under various housing programmes, as provided in the Housing Code 2009, re-built over 800 houses that were affected by the storm disaster, among other things.

He said the municipality will also issue title deeds to beneficiaries of the subsidised housing programme.

Isipingo Transit Camp

Kaunda then announced that the residents of the Isipingo Transit Camp, south of Durban, will soon be relocated to new and beautiful houses as the construction of Kanku Road Housing Project is nearing completion.

On providing relief and homes for flood-stricken and displaced individuals, he said the city had moved more than 8000 families who were in mass care centres to family-friendly accommodation.

“These 15 parcels of land will yield more than 3 500 sites to benefit people in temporary emergency accommodation. Detailed planning is currently underway in these parcels of land and it is anticipated to be completed by August this year. The construction on site will start in November 2023 in all these parcels of land for services and top structures.