Even snakes are looking for a break from the intense heat

Nosipho Gumede

It’s too hot, even snakes can’t handle the heat.

This is according to Snake rescuer, Nick Evans, who said he had a rather quiet weekend because it was too hot for snakes to come out.

“Only once the temperatures went down to the low thirties, did the calls eventually come in,” said Evans.

He said the first call came from Westville North, when a family had come home and noticed their dog staring at something in the corner of the courtyard.

Behind a gutter pipe, was a black mamba. Thankfully, the owners acted quickly before either animal could get hurt, and locked the dogs inside.

He said he had to use a hose to flood it out because the snake’s body was under the concrete and he was worried about how big the space under there could be.

The space it was in filled up with water, suggesting it wasn’t a massive space, thankfully, and started overflowing. The mamba had gone back under, and wasn’t visible for about two minutes. Then, its face appeared.

“For a few frustrating minutes, it just sat there, staring at me, probably thoroughly enjoying its bath,” said Evans.

He said the snake eventually started coming out, climbing the gutter pipe and that’s when he managed to hook it out of there with tongs and pinned it down.

He added that the mamba was around 2 metres in length.

Evans’ second catch for the day was a Mozambique spitting cobra, around 1.2 metre long, but chunky.

“The snake was under a large pet rat enclosure on a veranda.

These are beautiful snakes, with the most incredible way of defending themselves. However, I do not like being on the receiving end of their venom shower.

“Fortunately, I wasn’t, this time, thankfully. I managed to pin it down without being spat at,” said Evans.

