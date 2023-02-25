‘Everyone wants their Howick Falls back’

Londiwe Xulu

We want the Howick Falls that was once safe for everyone.

Businesses in the area said they have been struggling to keep their doors open while other businesses have closed down due to the state of the Howick Falls.

They said even though there were improvements in keeping the area clean, there were still areas of concern.

Residents

Residents, who have previously enjoyed coming to this precinct and would also bring their visitors, said they are now too scared to visit the falls due to crime.

They added that there were also car guards who would run towards their vehicles in groups at parking spaces, which was intimidating, especially to tourists.

uMngeni Municipality

uMngeni Municipality has been maintaining the precinct and keeping it clean and has stopped residents from having loud parties in the area till late hours.

Recently, the municipality cleared overgrown bushes at the abandoned premises of Gorge View Bush Golf, a building that has allegedly turned into a criminal den.

Local businesses said whoonga addicts and criminals were occupying this building.

uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas said the property belongs to Amafa and they needed permission from them before they can demolish the building.

Pappas said they submitted an application to Amafa last September and were still waiting.

He said they were also concerned about the growing number of car guards and beggars.

Pappas has written a letter to the Howick SAPS station commander urging the police to take the drug and crime issues around the Howick Falls and CBD seriously.

Business owner

A business owner, who has been operating at Howick Falls for years, said even though there were changes with the maintenance of the precinct, crime and lack of police visibility remained an issue.

We were promised change at this precinct; not just the cleaning up because that’s basic. We long to see all those changes and bring back a Howick Falls that is safe for all and will boost our businesses.

Sandy-Lyn Nield, who owns property next to the old bush golf premises, said they expect enforcement of by-laws and constant clearing up of the bush golf site while the area is being revived.

We used to have a lot of tourists visiting the area, which brought business, but over recent years, things have become bad. We now have more crime, prostitution and drugs. The bush golf building has about 40 people occupying it.

There used to be a coffee shop near the falls, which is now a mess after it closed down along with other businesses. All we want is for the municipality to enforce by-laws, clear up the area and work on chasing out the criminals while working on the bigger plan.

Plans to revive the Howick Falls

There is a R5 million grant from the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs to uplift this area.

The project is facilitated by uMgungundlovu Economic Development Agency (Umeda).

However, Pappas said as a result of the slow pace on Umeda’s part, the project was overdue by almost two years.

I do not have confidence that it will be completed by June this year as promised.

Instead, uMngeni is now preparing a request for the proposal which will be used as the basis for an expression of interest to enter into a type of public private partnership.

The municipality continues to maintain the area as we wait for Umeda. However, our patience is running thin.

Meanwhile, head of economic recovery at Umeda, James Martin, said everything was on track with the project, despite slight delays.

Over the next week, we will be agreeing on the process with the project team for the look and feel of the falls. On the construction side, we’ll be closing off the top of the falls for the Shiyabazali community, to prevent them from falling over the edge when washing their clothes.

We have given architects a variety of orders to design a wash base so when we go to tender, it’s all in one contract.

He said they are expecting the construction, which will include paving, security fencing, security lighting, seating arrangements and improving the formal trader facilities, among other things, to be finished within two months.

He added that, despite delays, by June construction will be under way.

Martin said they were also concerned about the security issues at the bush golf site and will be meeting with uMngeni’s security team to review the fencing designs to ensure maximum safety.