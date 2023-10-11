Evidence bungle in Zandile Gumede case

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The judge in the case of former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede DSW fraud case on Tuesday lashed out at the state prosecution over the lack of original evidence presented.

Judge Sharmaine Balton on Tuesday told senior state prosecutor Ashika Lucken that it seems her lectures about how evidence should be presented falls on deaf ears.

This is after Lucken presented another document as evidence that was a copy and not the original document, as is required according to court procedure.

ALSO READ | Shooting at state witness’s home delays Zandile Gumede trial

“Throughout this case I have been sounding like a broken record; I have been giving lectures to the state on how to present its evidence to the court. Most of the over 120 documents submitted as evidence are either copies or drafts and very few can be verified as original,” said Balton.

One of the main pieces of evidence which was described as a “a thick file”, containing all the information and proof of the corrupt activities that was allegedly received by the city integrity and investigation unit (CIIU) also does not exist in its original format.

The former eThekwini former mayor and her co-accused — persons and companies — face several charges, including conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, fraud, money laundering, racketeering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and contravention of the Municipal Systems Act in connection with an irregular Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender amounting to over R300 million.

On Tuesday, the court heard the testimony of state witness Raymond Rampersad, who was the former eThekwini DSW head.

He was called to testify on how accused number 4, Robert Abbu, who was the deputy head of Durban Solid Waste (DSW), was responsible for the initiation of the process for the new DSW special project/tender which was to get contractors to collect waste and help with the illegal dumping problems, especially in townships.

Senior state prosecutor Lucken took Rampersad through the processes that were undertaken to approve a R53 million solid waste contract that was approved by council in April 2017 that forms part of the R300 million fraud.

During cross-examination, Rampersad couldn’t recall whether he was the one who drafted the original report to be approved by council through the Human Settlement executive committee; however, he said that since he signed it, he must have been aware of its contents at the time.

ALSO READ | Trial postponements ‘hurting Zandile Gumede’s political ambitions’

He also couldn’t provide the court with answers of where the second letter he wrote to the executive committee informing councillors of the contract extension for the R53 million was.

He speculated that his office secretariat may have it, but he wasn’t sure.

This was another piece of evidence that the state presented before the court where an original did not exist.

According to Lucken, the state was aware of that the evidence was not in its original form and it relied on witnesses who were the authors of the reports to verify them in court, as the originals did not exist.

Judge Balton told Lucken that, moving forward, the state would have to first disclose when evidence was a copy and an original didn’t exist.