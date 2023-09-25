Exciting giveaways on offer as Liberty Midlands Mall turns 20

By Witness Reporter

Liberty Midlands Mall is turning 20, and they’re inviting shoppers to join their birthday celebration on Tuesday from 11 am to 2 pm.

The celebration, featuring a live performance by KZN-based act EVO, will be held in the centre court.

Liberty Midlands Mall marketing manager Minoli Chetty said in a press statement:

This vibrant duo [EVO] are influenced by popular acts such as Credence Clearwater Revival, Mumford and Sons, Depeche Mode and Jeremy Loops, and are set to play music that shoppers know and love.

She added that there will also be a birthday cake.

The centre is hosting 20 days of exciting giveaways on its social media feeds.

To participate, visitors just need to guess the store in the photo for a chance to win various prizes.

In addition, some retailers in the centre are offering a 20% discount today and throughout the birthday week.

Desmond Heunis, general manager of the mall, said:

Looking back, we are immensely proud of what Liberty Midlands Mall has been able to achieve in the past two decades.

“We look forward to celebrating this milestone with our shoppers and to continue to welcome families from across the Pietermaritzburg area for many years to come,” he said.

Those who would like to wish the centre well, or share their memories, are invited to do so on the giant birthday card that was unveiled close to the centre court recently.

It will be available daily from 11 am to 2 pm until September 30.

The mall will also be donating a play gym to an early childhood development centre.