Expect the unexpected as traffic volumes remain high on the N3

Witness Reporter

Busy traffic conditions have been reported on the N3 toll route this week with volumes of almost 1 500 vehicles per hour recorded at peak times.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) on Friday afternoon said it is expecting a further escalation in northbound traffic volumes, heading towards Gauteng, as holidaymakers continue to make their way home.

Traffic forecasts indicate that volumes, of between 1 500 to 2 000 vehicles per hour, could be reached between 3 pm and 9 pm from on Saturday until Tuesday, January 3.

When volumes are this high, the N3TC said roads become congested, which increases the risk of crashes, breakdowns and other roadside emergencies.

Under these conditions, Thania Dhoogra, operations manager of N3TC, said traffic may move considerably slower and unexpected delays may occur.

We advise road users to expect the unexpected, and to plan for the additional challenges that may arise under peak conditions.

“Please remain patient and considerate. Frustrated drivers become reckless which could lead to life-threatening decisions being made,” she said.

If possible, the N3TC recommends road users plan their trips to fall outside of peak periods.

“We understand, however, that this is not always possible, and for this reason, additional law enforcement and emergency services have been deployed along the N3 Toll Route to enhance route safety. Road incident management services are maintaining a heightened presence on the route for the duration of the peak season,” said Dhoogra.

In the interest of safety, Dhoogra said traffic control measures may be implemented by the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) to manage traffic flow and limit congestion, especially along Van Reenen Pass.

“All motorists are requested to join our efforts to keep traffic flowing by adhering to the rules of the road at all times, and by taking responsibility for their own and other road users’ safety,” said Dhoogra.

You can keep abreast of road and traffic conditions by following @N3Route on Twitter, or contact their 24-hour N3 Helpline on 0800 63 43 57 to obtain real-time, verified information or emergency assistance.