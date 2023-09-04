Expect traffic disruptions on N3 between Westville and Paradise Valley

By Nompilo Kunene

Motorists travelling on the N3 between the Westville viaduct and the Paradise Valley Interchange will experience traffic disruptions as major construction and upgrades are set to begin on October 1, 2023.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) said the R4.7 billion project is expected to extend over approximately 51 months.

“We will endeavour to keep at least three lanes per direction open on the N3 route at all times and on applicable ramps, at least one lane will be kept open,” said Andrew Ssekayita, Sanral’s Eastern Region Project Manager.

Ssekayita said the project includes the provision of additional one and two lanes to create a varying four to six-lane dual carriageway plus auxiliary lanes where required.

He said there will also be upgrades to Eden Road, Paradise Valley Interchange, including the Provincial Route 13 (M13), and the Westville Interchange including Spine Road.

There will be major bridge construction works including the widening of the Westville and Paradise Valley Viaducts that are between 25 to 30m in height above both valleys.

Traffic accommodation will commence immediately and will continue for the duration of the project. There will be contraflow for the construction of the bridge overpasses and there will be short road closures at night during demolitions with alternative routes available.

“Sanral would like to apologise to all road users for the inconvenience caused due to the necessary road construction and upgrades. Safety and security for all road users is the ultimate priority of the agency and we will ensure that we will keep the disruptions at a manageable level. During this period, we would like to thank road users for their patience and understanding,” said Ssekayita.

Work on the 5.74 kms stretch of the N3 route will include:

Erection of temporary road signs, Stop/Go signals and other traffic control devices.

Provision of pedestrian and public transport facilities (pedestrian walkways with concrete barriers and taxi layby).

Relocation of services affected by the capacity improvement.

Construction of mass earthworks for pavement widening, bridge upgrades on affected interchanges, drainage (both cross and road surface).

Construction of gravel pavement layers, including selected layers and stabilised subbase.

Construction and widening of new overpasses and bridge structures, consisting of Westville Viaduct, Langford Road Overpass, Lancaster Road Overpass, Dudley Road Overpass, St James Avenue Bridge, Eden Road Bridge and Paradise Valley Viaduct.

Electrical works including the installation of street lighting along the entire section.

Sanral said it has embarked on a three-month mobilisation period which includes community liaison and procurement planning for targeted enterprises. These engagements are expected to end on 30 September 2023.

The areas that will be affected are Pinetown, Westville, Hillcrest, Kloof, Marrianhill and Pavillion Mall.

The construction will also impact all road users that travel to major destinations including the Durban Port and King Shaka International Airport.

During the construction period, the following alternative routes can be considered for use by motorists: M1, M5, M7, M10 M13, M19 and St James Avenue/Harry Gwala.