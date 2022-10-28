News

Explosives recovered at illegal mining operation

The police said theywere following up on information about a group who are accused of conducting illegal gold mining in the area.

Gas cylinders and other equipment used for illegal mining discovered by the police in Pongola on Tuesday.

Police are still searching for a group of people behind the illegal mining operation at Kortnek shaft in Pongola after they discovered explosives.

KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the police were following up on information about a group who are accused of conducting illegal gold mining in the area.

During the operation, the team seized equipment used for crushing material, explosives, cutting torches, gas cylinders, various other mining tools as well as eight cell phones.

All these were recovered during a multi-disciplinary operation on Tuesday.

Ngcobo said the investigations are still continuing as police are still searching for the suspects.

