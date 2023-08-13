Eyadini Lounge founder has died

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Condolences continue to pour in following the death of Eyadini Lounge in Umlazi owner Jabulani Thamsanqa Zama, also known as ‘Jigga Money’.

His death was announced by his family on Sunday morning. According to a statement, the family described him as an amazing soul, full of love, joy and faith.

“Due to the sudden news, Eyadini Lounge will be temporarily closed until further notice. We would like to extend our greatest gratitude to everyone of you for always being on his side. The family requests to mourn privately and the funeral details will be communicated,” read the statement.

On Saturday, the family had released a statement saying that Zama has suffered a severe stroke and asked for prayers.

Since the news of his death broke, different people have taken to social media to express their sadness.

Muzi Ngwenya said, “May his good legacy continue. He provided employment and charity to a lot of people.”

Phiwe Dube said, “Sad news indeed, the big boss may his soul rest in peace. What a hustler he was.”

Max Monyemore said, “May his soul rest in peace”.

Monyemore added he contributed to changing the tourism industry in KZN.