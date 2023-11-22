Ezemvelo ranger killed by hippo during a foot patrol

By Nompilo Kunene

An Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife ranger was killed in a hippo attack at the Mkhuze Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

In a statement, Ezemvelo said Sphamandla Phiwayinkosi Mthembu (31) was attacked during a foot patrol at the reserve.

Mthembu was patrolling with three of his colleagues tracking some footprints following reports of people putting snares in the area.

Ezemvelo said during their patrol, they decided to divide into two and go in opposite directions.

“Within a few minutes, one of Mthembu’s colleagues heard a gunshot from Mthembu’s direction. When he went to investigate, he saw a hippo attacking Mthembu.

“Mthembu’s colleague started shooting at the hippo until it died,” said Ezemvelo.

Mthembu was still alive when the hippo died and managed to speak to his colleagues before he succumbed to his injuries whilst they were waiting for assistance.

Ezemvelo’s acting CEO Sihle Mkhize has expressed his condolences to Mthembu’s family.

My heart broke when I heard of this incident, and finding the words to say to the family was made more difficult when I realised that Mr Mthembu had recently lost his child.

“His family was still trying to come to terms with the loss of a child, and this unfortunate incident happened.

“My condolences to his partner, remaining child and the Mthembu family,” said Mkhize.

The family is planning to bury Mthembu on Saturday, November 25.