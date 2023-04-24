Faith Nketsi’s husband hands himself in

By Nosipho Gumede

Former Msunduzi mayor Themba Njilo’s son, Nzuzo Njilo, handed himself over to the police on Monday morning.

This follows after SAPS issued a warrant of arrest for Njilo and his accomplice Kwanda Ntshangase last week.

The duo were wanted by police in Port Shepstone for suspected fraud.

Nzuzo is also married to influencer, model and media personality Faith Nketsi.

ALSO READ | Faith Nketsi’s husband wanted for fraud

According to SAPS spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Njilo also appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court on a charge of fraud.

He was remanded in custody until 28 April 2023, where he will join his accomplice, Kwanda Ntshangase, who handed himself over to the police on Thursday and appeared in the same court on Friday.

The fraud

According to Netshiunda, the two are alleged to have masqueraded as salesmen who pretended to be selling a truck in May 2021.

ALSO READ | Imbali residents living in fear after 10 family members were gunned down

“The unsuspecting buyer went and physically viewed the truck at a dealership in Boksburg and later paid the two a substantial amount of money. The truck was never delivered and since then, the duo could not be contacted and their whereabouts [remained] unknown,” said Netshiunda.

He added that the police uncovered that certain information on the sale agreement was fraudulent and a criminal case was duly opened.