Fake booze can be hazardous

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Dangerous chemicals, including methanol, which are found in counterfeit alcohol, can cause permanent blindness.

This was strong message delivered by the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma, following a joint operation involving officers from crime intelligence, KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Board, a courier company and a brewery that led to the arrest of three men.

They were caught in the act of manufacturing illegal spirits at a clandestine distillery in Westmead on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Illegal liquor distillery uncovered and dismantled, three nabbed

Speaking to Weekend Witness following the bust, Duma said according to the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Authority and industry stakeholders, besides blindness other health risks of consuming counterfeit alcohol include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, drowsiness and dizziness.

“Drinking counterfeit alcohol can also lead to kidney and liver problems and sometimes the person can fall into a coma. We undertake to continue to work with stakeholders to strengthen the control and regulation of liquor through the KwaZulu-Natal Liquor Act,” said Duma.

He added that they will undertake awareness campaigns in order to educate communities about the act.

“Awareness campaigns and roadshows will be conducted as part of educating communities about the act,” he said.

We are strengthening our efforts aimed at protecting our economy against fraudsters and international criminal syndicates who are crippling our economy.

“We want to deal a permanent blow to a very professional, sophisticated and big racket which is using what could appear as a legitimate business. We are vulnerable because we have the busiest ports and we are along borders — Mozambique, Swaziland and Lesotho,” he added.

Duma said they want to protect entrepreneurs in the liquor industry from a criminal syndicate behind illegal alcohol manufacturing in KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ | KZN Liquor Authority involved in outreach programmes at schools

At times, counterfeited alcohol is imported and is sold at below market-related prices. The syndicates are also involved in fraudulent transactions involving under-declarations of imported goods. They are known to double-invoice for the purpose of using undervalued invoices for declarations.”

“We have been informed by the South African Revenue Services that these syndicates exploit differential taxes of highly-taxed goods such as alcohol, cigarettes and petroleum,” said Duma.

He added that their entity has ensured the licensing of township and rural entrepreneurs as part of stimulating the township and rural economies.

To date, our entity is servicing more than 8 000 liquor license-holders throughout all corners of the province.

“The tavern industry is estimated to be worth between R40 billion and R60 billion and accounts for 80 to 90 % of township alcohol sales and 43 % of all alcohol sold in South Africa,” he said.

ALSO READ | Stress, financial challenges behind heavy alcohol consumption

Duma said as the department they affirm their commitment to protect the economy and local liquor license-holders from counterfeit alcohol that is flooding the market.

“We acknowledge the fact that the liquor industry remains critical in ensuring socioeconomic development. Many other sectors of our economy such as tourism, hospitality and entertainment rely heavily on the liquor industry. A thriving liquor industry is therefore in the interest of this province,” he added.