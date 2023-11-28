Families plead for release of two engineers in Equatorial Guinea

By Witness Reporter

The families of two South African engineers are calling for the government to do everything it can to ensure their loved ones are returned in time for Christmas.

According to a statement released by the families, Frik Potgieter and Peter Huxham are currently being held unlawfully in prison in Equatorial Guinea.

It is alleged that the two men were arrested at their hotel in Malabo on the evening of February 9 on trumped-up allegations of drug-related charges.

The families believe it is part of the government’s responsibility and mandate to assist and protect its citizens.

According to Francois Nigrini, spokesperson for the Huxham family, it has been over nine months since the two men were arrested.

There is no sign from the South African government that they are anywhere near to securing their release. While we had a few productive meetings with DIRCO earlier this year, we have been unable to pin them down for a meeting since August, despite many attempts.

“As the families of these two innocent men, we need to know what progress is being made regarding efforts in getting the guys back home,” said Nagrini.

Shaun Murphy, spokesperson for the Potgieter family, added that they were relying on the government for help.

The reason we need our government to intervene is because this is an entirely political matter, which can only be solved through a political solution. Peter and Frik are innocent bystanders who have been caught up in matters that have nothing to do with them. Can you imagine how utterly powerless and distressed they must feel?

“Quite honestly, the families are now completely desperate. Christmas is around the corner, which is a very important time for these deeply Christian families, but without Frik and Peter at home, it will be near impossible for the families to enjoy the celebrations during the festive season,” said Murphy.

The matter is currently being appealed by Potgieter and Huxham’s lawyers.

“Christmas is about coming together as a family, and without Peter and Frik being home, it is not going to feel like Christmas for the Huxham and Potgieter families. We urge the government to step up its efforts to reunite our families. Our future, and that of Frik and Peter, lies in their hands,” added Nigrini.