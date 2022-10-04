Family concerned by delay in sentencing of Cramond farmer Solomon

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

The family of a murder victim has raised concerns about a further delay in the sentencing of Cramond farmer, Edward Philip Solomon (65).

Solomon was convicted of killing Mothi Jeffrey Ngubane during a funeral.

Ngubane’s family spoke after Solomon appeared at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

The farm owner was convicted in June of murder and attempted murder charges after he had pleaded not guilty

He is charged with the attempted murder of Mondli Lembede on December 30, 2017.

The matter was before the court for sentencing but was postponed to today for the pre-sentencing report.

In court on Monday, it was heard that the defence is looking to bring an application for bail.

Solomon is in custody and has been since June after his conviction.

However, the state is looking to oppose the application.

Ngubane’s mother, Irene Mbanjwa said she was not happy about the delays and wants justice for her son.

Mbanjwa said her son was the sole breadwinner and the family has been struggling to make ends meet as they do not have any form of income.