Family detail their despair and trauma after alleged Avbob bungle

By Akheel Sewsunker

The congregation at the funeral of the woman who was allegedly wrongfully cremated was shocked to hear that the body had already been cremated.

Peter van Niekerk, one of the plaintiffs in the case, continued to testify as a witness in the case where Avbob is alleged to have cremated the wrong body.

The incident allegedly took place on July 9, 2015. Avbob allegedly cremated Cecilia Brock’s body instead of a man known only as Mr Wright.

ALSO READ | Avbob accused of wrongly cremating woman’s body

Eleven family members of Brock’s, represented by Siva Chetty & Company, are suing the company for almost R4 million in total.

Van Niekerk, who is the sixth plaintiff, continued his testimony on Wednesday morning.

“I felt despair and wonderment at how this could happen,” he said.

There is a vacuum and in that vacuum there is disappointment and concern. This cannot be rectified. I say that it will be irreconcilable. We received no solace or remorse because of the ashes. It raises more questions, such as if this is really the ashes of our beloved.

Van Niekerk also outlined the reaction that the congregation, who were in attendance at the funeral, had when he told them about the issue.

“At the memorial, I recall what happened — the people in attendance were all in shock. There was a great sigh of despair from the congregation,” he said.

He added that the family rejected the proposal from Avbob for an empty casket and flowers to be brought to the funeral service.

“The proposal was honourable but we won’t get justice,” he said.

Also to be brought to the witness stand was Nicole van Niekerk, the granddaughter of Brock.

She added that the cremation of her grandmother had caused her great emotional stress and trauma, as she was supposed to fulfill her grandmother’s dying wish by singing at her funeral.

[With] the trauma of what went on, emotionally I was beside myself. I was drained. I had no strength to sing. I broke down halfway and I couldn’t do it as her dying wish.

She also added that she was not able to get closure.

ALSO READ | Bid to fix broken crematorium

“At the funeral it would be closure to see her for the last time. [But by not being able to see her] I felt violated by it. My culture and not being able to say goodbye was traumatic. It is actually very hard to explain,” she said.

She added that she tried to seek professional help but she decided to put her faith in God instead.

The case was adjourned to December 11.