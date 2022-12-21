Family mourns after accident

Witness Reporter

A Northdale man will never forget the last phone call with his sister before the line went dead forever.

It’s a double tragedy for Sagren Naicker, who, just a week before Christmas, lost his mother and sister in an accident on the N3, near Ashburton on Friday last week.

Vanitha Parmanandhan, a retired local teacher, was travelling to Hillcrest with her mother, Rajambal Naicker, and her son, Delon Parmananthan, on Friday evening when a truck knocked a concrete pillar into the lane they were travelling in, causing a major accident.

Vanitha died at the scene, while Rajambal succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Delon, who sustained serious injuries, is still recovering in Mediclinic.

I was on a call with Vanitha when the accident took place, that is how I found out about the accident. Vanitha, my mom and my nephew were travelling to Durban to spend the night with family,” Naicker said.

He said the tragedy has left his family shocked and devastated.

Vanitha was a teacher at WA Lewitt Primary School, from where she had recently retired after 30 years.

The community around the WA Lewitt school will forever be impacted by the loss of Permanandhan. After completing her studies and teaching in Durban, Vanitha came to Pietermaritzburg, and to WA Lewitt in 1990, where she taught until she recently retired in 2020.

“Vanitha often spoke about the community surrounding the school and how many children she taught,” said Naicker.

One of Vanitha’s pupils, a young man who was physically challenged, wrote her a touching letter, saying how much of an impact she made on his life and how she was always there for him, a loving, caring and sincere person in his life.

Rajambal was also a well-known figure in the community and was affectionately known to all as “Queena”.

“She always instilled in the family, her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchild, a passion for educating themselves and to be true leaders in society and in the community.

“My mother had very humble beginnings, but she ensured that all her children were well educated and that they were able to follow and achieve great things in their careers,” said Naicker.

“My mother also made sure we stuck together as a family; she always maintained our family bond.”

Naicker thanked the community for their support during this traumatic time.

Our family is traumatised and we are trying to get through this emotional period. We are encouraged by the help of family and friends and we appreciate the words of condolences.

Naicker also thanked the paramedics for their swift response to the accident scene.

Over the past few months, accidents on the national highways have been on the rise and Naicker has added his voice to the increased calls for better visibility and policing on the N3, so others do not have to suffer similar loss.

The state of our roads has [torn apart our family]. We want something to be done so others do not have to go through something like this. Reckless driving also plays a role and it endangers the lives of others on the roads

A case had been opened by the SAPS collision unit at the scene of the accident.

“The investigation by the police is currently ongoing,” added Naicker.

The funerals for Parmanandhan and Naicker will take place today at the Aryan Hall, in Khan Road, Northdale.