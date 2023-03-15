Family of hit-and-run victim still waiting for postmortem results

Chris Ndaliso

The seven-month pregnant woman who died at Northdale Hospital last Tuesday has not been buried, her distraught family said on Tuesday.

Thandokuhle Mlotshwa (30) was knocked down by a car in a hit-and-run while on her way to have a routine scan at Greys Hospital in Townbush Road.

The protest by the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) had closed most healthcare facilities by then.

When paramedics could not get Mlotshwa inside Grey’s, she was later admitted to Northdale Hospital where she was reported to have died in the evening.

Postmortem yet to be performed

Mlotshwa’s grieving father, Lucas Mlotshwa, said the family’s funeral arrangements have been thrown into disarray.

“We were at the hospital on Monday and people who introduced themselves as hospital management told us that the postmortem was not yet performed due to the strike.

“This is a very devastating blow for us as we cannot decide on a date for the funeral. We would have dealt with the funeral at the weekend had the postmortem been performed. We are very disturbed with this as our daughter was seven months pregnant,” said Lucas.

He said the family has not been able to process the fact that there is still a driver out there who knocked down his daughter and sped off.

Nehawu strike

The labour court last week dismissed an appeal by Nehawu against the Department of Public Service and Administration interdict preventing the strike. A second appeal was dismissed on Monday.

The strike action has continued for nine days.

Last week, the department noted the high rate of staff absenteeism, the intimidation of workers as well as difficulties in accessing healthcare facilities, especially in the eThekwini, uMgungundlovu and Ilembe districts, due to blockades by protesters.

It said that this has had a dire impact in various critical areas in the public health value chain, such as in hospital intensive care and high care units, emergency medical services, obstetric (maternity) wards, accidents and emergency units, orthopaedic wards, casualty, laboratory services, as well as medico-legal mortuaries.

Elective surgeries have had to be postponed.

“The department is trying everything within its power to mitigate the impact of the strike, including the expeditious completion of postmortems,” its said in a statement.

Nehawu strike interdict

On Tuesday, the department said workers have returned to work and that there were only a few challenges reported in KwaDabeka Community Health Centre, which have since been resolved.

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said:

“We would like to extend our gratitude to all staff members who remained at work during this period despite the threats and intimidations. Their dedication does not go unnoticed.

“We want to apologise and thank members of the public and our clients who might have been affected in any way by the strikes.”

We have instructed management to work tirelessly to eradicate backlogs, especially in cases of elective surgery and the completion of postmortems so that grieving families may bury their loved ones

Nehawu regional chairperson Mazwi Ngubane said their legal team was still scrutinising the new interdict, and that they have allowed their members in the healthcare sector to return to work.

“There are challenges on that front in a number of facilities where the employer has locked out our members. This is in the form of heavily armed security personnel.

“At Fort Napier our members are locked outside. Greys is heavily guarded. We hope the employer will unlock the gates and allow our members to perform their duties,” said Ngubane.

Provincial secretary Ayanda Zulu said they have engaged the department head to allow workers to return to work.

The people who refused workers access to their workplaces are heavily armed security personnel. We don’t think that the security personnel are welcome here.

“We were told that it was not our members who caused damage to infrastructure,” he said. Meanwhile, DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers and party spokesperson on health, Edwin Baptie, yesterday opened criminal charges against the Nehawu leadership for the strike.