Family of man allegedly killed by mayor’s former bodyguard seek justice

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The family of a 22-year-old man who was shot dead, allegedly by a former bodyguard of Msunduzi Municipality mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla, say they want to see the law take its course.

Nkosinathi Radebe (22), from Dambuza, was shot dead while walking home with his friends after watching soccer last week.

His body was discovered two days later, dumped in the river between Greater Edendale Mall and Harry Gwala Hospital.

The mayor’s former bodyguard, Mzwemali Vincent Ngubane (42), from Dambuza, has since been arrested and charged with Radebe’s murder.

He made a brief appearance at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday and his case was postponed to May 11 for a formal bail application.

Family spokesperson, Sanele Msomi, this incident has left the family traumatised.

