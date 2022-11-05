Family shattered by death of son

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A Pietermaritzburg family is shattered by the death of their 20-year-old son, whose lifeless body was found on the road this week.

Lindokuhle Mbokazi was found with his right eyelid swollen and with multiple assault wounds to his body, by passers-by on a road in KwaGijima in Taylor’s Halt, not far from his home.

Grief-stricken family member Ningi Mbokazi said the last time they saw Mbokazi, who is originally from Bulwer, was on Monday afternoon in his room with his uncle.

“A relative of ours told us that Mbokazi and his uncle had gone to his place on Monday to collect money for the plastering job that they did for him [the relative].

“The relative said the two then proceeded to Eshowe [near Taylor’s halt] for drinks. They were accompanied by someone who apparently left them a few kilometres away from where they were [going].”

She added that they suspect that Mbokazi and his uncle didn’t give the person proper directions and that is why they were left there.

His uncle managed to get home. When we were alerted by some community members about the discovery of the body, we went to his room to check and found only his uncle. We then rushed to the scene and he was already dead.

His right eyelid was swollen and his whole body was bruised. It seems like he was beaten somewhere and dumped here on the road not far from our house.



“He was left with no clothes; he only had underwear on when we found him. We are devastated. I asked if he was [interested in] any girl in the neighbourhood as we are searching for clues to what led to his murder.

“We want justice to be served. Culprits need to face the consequences for their actions. We want to know why he was killed.”

About the deceased

Describing him, she said he was a good person.

“What confuses me is that it was not his first time taking a walk in the area. Although he had only been in the area for a few months, people started to get familiar with him. It’s hard to explain to his parents in Bulwer what happened since we don’t know. He came here in June and now he is dead.”

She said the area has become very dangerous.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said they are investigating a murder case and no one has yet been arrested.

He confirmed that Mbokazi was found with assault wounds.