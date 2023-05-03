Family still devastated after being defrauded of R2,9 mln by Mike Hale

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A Pietermaritzburg family, allegedly defrauded of close to R3 million by insurance broker Mike Hale, says they are still struggling after all this time.

Hale was the owner of MJCM Insurance Brokers at 296 Bulwer Street in Pietermaritzburg, and skipped the country in 2009 with millions in funds that he had supposedly invested for clients.

He was wanted on 45 counts of fraud totalling R20 million.

He left the country in July 2009, supposedly for a holiday in the United Kingdom (UK), but things took a suspicious turn when clients, who believed their money had been invested with insurance companies that Hale managed, did not receive their monthly interest for July that same year.

A member of an affected family, who asked to remain unnamed, said her husband suffered a heart attack in 2015 and died from all the stress that came with losing everything.

She said her husband had invested around R2,9 million between 2007 and 2008.

“My husband met with Hale to talk about insurance policies for the family. After that meeting, my husband took out all our money to invest with him. He was a sweet talker.” She said Hale used a well-known insurance brokerage letterhead in the documents he presented to the family which was why they were swayed.”

Every time I talk about it I get emotional, I fall into depression. How can someone tell so many lies?

She said they found out via the media that Hale had fled.

“My husband decided to take the kids to school one morning and on their way they drove past a Witness headline postcard on the street that said a PMB insurance broker had fled after defrauding people out of millions.

“At that moment my husband didn’t connect that broker to Hale until we called his office and it was confirmed.” She said Hale had stripped them to the bone, leaving them to struggle. “He stole my children’s insurance policies and left us with nothing.”

This frustrated family wants to see Hale behind bars and facing the rod of justice, not only for them but for all the families Hale had defrauded and destroyed.

He is a liar of note. When I first met him, I thought he was a good guy. He has ruined many lives. We are also frustrated with the justice system; we need them to update us.

Hale was located in the UK almost a decade ago and the processes to extradite him were underway, however, the case went cold in 2020.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, maintains that there were no records of Hale’s arrest.