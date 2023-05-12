Family unable to bury relative due to outstanding DNA results

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Outstanding DNA results have prevented a Dambuza family in Pietermaritzburg from burying their son, who died almost two months ago.

The family of Mboniseni Shazi (36), who was found in a shallow grave near the uMsunduzi River last month, after allegedly being beaten to death, said the body was unrecognisable and, as a result, the family has had to obtain DNA tests to identify their relative.

The family said they were told by the investigating officer that there is currently a long list of DNA cases, which are causing major delays in DNA testing and, as a result, the family may only get to bury Shazi in June.

This has affected us badly. Some of us are even having nightmares about [Shazi]. There is nothing that we can do as we were told that the list is long and all we can do is wait patiently,” said a relative, who asked to remain unnamed for safety reasons.

It is alleged that on March 17, Shazi and his friend, who cannot be named, were beaten in a house in the area for allegedly stealing shoes, a bag and a cellphone.

His family was alerted at around 2 pm and rushed to the scene.

“He was not there and we were told that they were sent to retrieve items that they stole. We left and reported the matter to the police,” said the family member.

She added that on March 20, they went to the family members of Shazi’s friend to check if their son had returned home.

The mother told me that her son returned on March 18, badly injured. On March 21, we went to the hospital to check on him and he told me the whole story. He said they were beaten from 7 am until the afternoon. When we came to search for [Shazi] on March 17, we were told Shazi and his friend had gone to retrieve the stolen items, but we were lied to.

“The two were in another room, where we could not see them. [The friend] told us that Shazi had died during the assaults,” she said.

She added that the friend further alleged that those who had beaten them then loaded Shazi into a wheelbarrow and buried him near the uMsunduzi river.

“He further alleged that they then said they will come back to finish him as he also needs to die just like Shazi.

The suspects allegedly came back for the friend and took him to a place called eThafeni and shot him.

They left thinking he was dead. He woke up after 20 minutes and went home.

“The police assisted us with the search and on March 22 one suspect was arrested; however, the other suspect ran away. This suspect helped in terms of letting us know where Shazi was buried,” said the distraught family member.

She added that the shallow grave was dug up and the remains retrieved.

The following day, SAPS took us to the place where Shazi was buried for closure. It was not easy for us when we couldn’t find him. Describing Shazi, she said he was a good person, even though he was naughty.

She said while the family is desperately hoping for the DNA results to speed up, they are happy with SAPS’ progress with the case.

“We are happy that a suspect has been arrested already.

“We do hope that the other suspects will be found,” she added.

SAPS

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said one suspect has been arrested in Dambuza.

“He is charged for kidnapping, murder, attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.”

Gwala was unable to comment further on the case at the time of publication.