Famous cartoonist Jock Leyden’s son to reprise role in ‘Durban Passion Play’

Witness Reporter

Murray Leyden appears in the Durban Passion Play as Pontius Pilate this April.

This will be his third time reprising this role.

His father was an internationally acclaimed cartoonist, particularly in the field of sport, but he was also much admired for his theatre, social commentary and political cartoons.

He was singled out by Time magazine as one of the top six newspaper cartoonists of the 20th century.

His work was first published in 1927 in The Natal Advertiser — originally owned by Peter Davis and Sons, the proprietor of The Natal Witness — which was to become the Natal Daily News in 1936 and The Daily News in 1962.

He made a major contribution towards the popularity of this Durban daily newspaper.

The Durban Catholic Players’ Guild present the 15th Durban Passion Play, fondly known as the “Oberammergau of Africa”, performed by a large cast of 130 people, who volunteer their time and skills as part of their Lenten preparations.

The play is staged every five years.

The Passion Play strives to restore the true meaning of Easter.

It is an epic scale dramatic production depicting Jesus’ passion, covering the final period of his life — from his visit to Jerusalem to his execution by crucifixion and ending with the Resurrection.

It comes to the Playhouse Drama Theatre from April 6 to 16.

Tickets are available from Webtickets.