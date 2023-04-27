Famous entomologist Londt honoured at a special gathering

By Akheel Sewsunker

On Tuesday evening, people from around the globe attended an event to celebrate the achievements and life of Dr Jason Londt, the renowned entomologist who has pioneered the discovery of thousands of species of insects and has has had dozens named in his honour.

The event, which took place at the KwaZulu-Natal Museum, where Londt’s influence has been very prominent, was attended by several colleagues who have great respect for Londt.

ALSO READ | Leopard spotted in Hilton College’s nature reserve

John Midgley, the head of the natural science department at the KwaZulu-Natal Museum, said that Londt was a prominent figure within the world of entomology.

No one has had the kind of influence that Jason has on entomology in South Africa. His being a giant of entomology seems like a fitting title.

He outlined the academic achievements that Londt had attained.

Jason has published 137 scientific articles, 35 popular articles, where he tried to push the idea of insects to the wider public. He managed to collect 21 700 specimens into our collections. These are very impressive numbers. There are 38 species named after him.

Dr Torsten Dikow, a long-time friend and colleague of Londt, who travelled from the United States of America to attend the event, said: “I met him for the first time in 1999 when I was an exchange student from Germany at the university. I always wanted to study flies and he invited me to come to the museum to see the collection,” he said.

“In a way, he changed my career. It was nice to have someone supporting me as a young scientist. I try to do the same now. I try my best to support the young scientists of today,” he said.

ALSO READ | Giraffe drowns in Bisley Nature Reserve

Dikow added that it was hard to see Londt these days.

I’m based in the United States, so it is a long way for me to come down to South Africa, but every two or three years, we try to get together.

Dr Kirstin Williams, who looks to Londt as a mentor, said, “He has been very helpful in guiding us in research and being very supportive. He is a lovely person. He is very helpful with the staff who work here as he used to be here as well,” said Williams.

Londt was very appreciative of the people who attended the event.

ALSO READ | Collaboration to rehabilitate Bisley Nature Reserve