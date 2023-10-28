Farewell to PMB legend

By Londiwe Xulu

Tributes are pouring in from former colleagues, members of the SAPS, and residents in the wake of the death of retired veteran SAPS K9 search and rescue unit officer, Lieutenant Jack Haskins.

He died at his home in Howick on Friday morning at the age of 68.

Haskins has been described as a remarkable member of the SAPS and a hero who dedicated himself to his work.

Many have mentioned his profound impact on the lives of those he crossed paths with, especially those who knew him through his work in the K9 search and rescue unit. He was also described as a selfless man who saved a lot of lives.

ALSO READ | Retired SAPS K9 officer Lt Jack Haskins dies

During his illustrious career in search and rescue, Haskins was involved in the Midmar Mile and Dusi Canoe Marathon, rescues in the berg, drownings around the ­province and rescues in disaster zones. In 2016, after being part of the SAPS for 39 years, he retired.

Three years later he re-entered the world of search and rescue to help in Mozambique for 10 days following Cyclone Idai, when Rescue SA asked if he would help the team in Mozambique.

He later worked as an operations manager for Angels’ Care in Howick, where he retired at the end of last year.

Haskins’ son, Jack Haskins Junior, said that was the only time his dad finally enjoyed his retirement.

Haskins Junior said his dad spent the last months travelling, adding he had just returned from a Cape Town holiday a week ago. He had been spending his time enjoying the things he liked such as walking his dogs every morning and afternoon with his wife.

My dad always put other people’s needs before his and was the first to help bring closure to families. He has taught me so much as a son, such as how to treat others and looking out for others before myself. That was an amazing thing to learn from him. He was always a happy person, loved and respected by many people just by the work he did.

ALSO READ | Tributes pour in for PMB SAPS legend Haskins as he calls it a day

He added that Haskins dedicated his life to his work as a member of the K9 search and rescue.

He recalled going on family holidays and outings in two vehicles because they never knew when Haskins would be called in to work.

“He was the type of person who would drop everything to go help someone. I remember many times while playing cricket, he would be on the sidelines watching and when I looked over again, he’d be gone because his help had been needed somewhere.

His biggest passion was working for Search and Rescue and he loved his rescue dogs. After he retired from the SAPS, he joined Angels’ Care because it was his nature to always help people. He was never one to sit down and do nothing and that’s why I think his retirement took so long.

Haskins Junior said his father was so committed to what he did that when his mother died in 2010, Haskins didn’t take the day off. His father attended a case in their vicinity and insisted on continuing to work, emphasising his dedication to his duty and the people he served.

ALSO READ | Hard-working Haskins leaves huge rescue boots to fill

Haskins was one of the first two South African police officers to be sent on a rescue mission outside the ­country’s borders in India in 2001 and in ­Algeria in 2003.

Haskins had five dogs that he loved dearly. He started with Rolf, the first search and rescue dog, who was put down in 2001 because of severe arthritis. He then had Orca, who was famous for going to India and Algeria for national disasters and later, he had Udane. He also had Butch, a biological body fluid detection dog that could detect blood and semen.

Haskins was born in Manzini, Swaziland, and has four sisters and one brother. He went to school in Pietermaritzburg, attending Pelham Primary and Alexandra Boys’ High. After completing his two years of national service, he worked in his father’s real estate business in the city and later joined the SAPS.

In a previous interview with The Witness, Haskins said one of his memorable experiences was receiving the coveted SAP Silver Cross for Bravery where he was one of 14

Pietermaritzburg policemen to receive the award in August 1991, for saving victims trapped in the 1987 floods.

ALSO READ | Jack Haskins, fireman bring man down after hours on pylon

He was also part of the first South African search and rescue team to go overseas when he and his dog went to India after an earthquake in 2001. In 2003, they went to help after an earthquake in Algeria. In 2006, Orca received the SAPS Canine and Equine Star for Bravery awarded by the national commissioner, for outstanding work while searching for two missing boys in the Drakensberg.

The commander of the Pietermaritzburg K9 search and rescue unit, Captain Reeno Dayaram, said Haskins was one of the first trained search and rescue handlers and it takes a special person to do the job because of the job description.

When I joined in 1993, Jack was already here and I grew up in front of him, gaining inspiration from him. Jack was so committed and dedicated. This is a lonely job, with everything we see, but Jack was so good with communicating with the community showing remorse for the families.

“I remember his farewell when he retired, he cried so much. He wanted to extend his employment, but at that time it wasn’t allowed. But before he left, he guided and trained search and rescue handlers. A lot of them say they are what they are today because of Jack,” said Dayaram.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit bids farewell to Chazz

He added Haskins continued to assist K9 search and rescue handlers even after he retired in his own private capacity, which showed his dedication. Dayaram said Haskins was an inspiration to them.

Haskins is survived by his wife and two children.

Tributes from those who knew him

The Witness editor Stephanie Saville paid tribute to Haskins as a true hero and as one of the most dedicated police officers.

“Jack was tireless, selfless and truly empathetic. His hard work and many successes are testament to the way he lived and worked. His death is a loss to our society as a whole.

“I remember us covering numerous stories about Haskins immersing himself in pit latrines to recover babies that had been thrown in there and recovering bodies and rescuing people from dams, rivers, the snow and ravines. He worked with tragedy on a daily basis, yet was always helpful, cheerful and upbeat,” said Saville.

Mike Wiid who worked with him at the K9 Search and Rescue for 30 years said Haskins was a true legend who did a lot of good in his life.

“His death is very sad. He was a very kind man who was always willing to help and save everyone. We worked very well together, they used to confuse us and ended up calling us twins,” said Wiid.

Angels’ Care also paid tribute to Haskins saying, “Uncle Jack was a true gentle giant with empathy, compassion, courage and competence beyond measure”.

ALSO READ | ‘Helping is in my blood’

Carolyn Hancock from Angels’ Care said, “I feel so privileged to have known Jack as a friend and colleague. I will always cherish memories of our work together in the field of forensics and jointly fighting to constructively provide assistance for victims of sexual assault through The DNA Project and the crisis centre at Angels Care. Jack and his beloved dogs used to fight crime and Buddy, who provided so much fun and comfort to victims of child abuse, were legendary in all they achieved.

Together they provided reassuring calm and help in times of crisis. His contagious laugh and bear hugs are just a few things about ‘Uncle Jack’ that will fondly be remembered by every child whose life he touched at Thembelihle School and particularly, Angels Care Centre. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by myself, our staff and the many hundreds of children whose lives he so positively impacted.

Georgie Purdon, also from Angels’ Care said, “in the tapestry of our lives, some threads shine brighter, some hearts beat larger and some souls leave an indelible mark that transcends time. Uncle Jack was one of those remarkable threads, a man with a heart so immense that it changed the lives of countless children at Angels Care. He made this world a better place. Nothing was ever too much to ask.”