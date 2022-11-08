Father and son arrested with drugs worth R3 million in Durban

Witness Reporter

A 70-year-old father and his 40-year-old son were arrested on Monday for dealing with drugs after R3 million worth of drugs were recovered at their house in Chatsworth, Durban.

They are expected to appear before the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said police officers from the provincial drug and firearm unit followed up information about drugs being transported from Chatsworth to another location.

Naicker said the team went to the identified house where they were confronted by the strong smell of heroin.

“The house was searched and police found 15kgs of heroin, a number of empty capsules as well as packaging trays. The recovered drugs are valued at approximately R3 million. Two suspects aged 42 and 70 were arrested for dealing in drugs,” said Naicker.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has welcomed the arrests.

“The provincial drug and firearm unit must be commended for their commitment towards ridding our streets of drugs. On a daily basis large quantities of drugs are confiscated with drug dealers being arrested in the process. We appeal to our communities to play a greater role in discouraging our youth from falling prey to the cycle of drug addiction,” said Mkhwanazi.