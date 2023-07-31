Fear over school drug fight

By Lethiwe Makhanya

A fight, believed to be over drugs at Mbambangalo High School in Maqongqo, just outside Pietermaritzburg, has led to some pupils carrying bush knives to school.

On Friday, teaching was suspended at the school following an incident where two pupils were stabbed inside the school premises during a fight on Thursday.

Ward councillor Thina Maphumulo told The Witness that the situation is not looking good and they are looking for some kind of intervention before it worsens.

He said there are different groups of pupils who are fighting and their fight is believed to be over drugs, specifically whoonga.

When you have a pupil who carries a bush knife and hides it in a school ceiling board then you know that you have a serious problem. We had a meeting with the parents and I have also met with other leaders in the community to discuss this matter. We need urgent intervention to stop this whole thing before more people get injured, especially the innocent.

He expressed fears that the fights among pupils could lead to faction fights outside the school.

“We do not want it to reach that stage.”

Maphumulo said teachers and pupils who are not part of the fights are no longer feeling safe since the pupils regularly involved in the fighting have begun carrying dangerous weapons to school.

He said at this point they have not reached any decisions on how to resolve this issue, and that they are still consulting with stakeholders. He added that school is expected to continue as normal today while they work on a solution.

DA spokesperson on education, Dr Imran Keeka said the department of education must involve parents, the police, the clergy, social workers and community policing forums to help find a solution to the fights in the school which he strongly condemned.

“Schools are microcosms of society and often, the problems that are found outside of school, spill onto the premises. It is for this reason that we advocate for a whole-of-society approach to school violence and criminality.

“While the school has a role to play in ensuring awareness, access, enforcing codes of conduct, working with parents and law enforcement, the latter two also have a huge role to play outside of schools,” he said.

He said communities know who the criminals are and must also assist in curbing gangsterism, thuggery, bullying and “many of the other wicked and damnable circumstances we face in and out of schools”.

The opportunity provided through education is ruined for everyone in that school, by a few, and futures are condemned by such vile actions.

Department of education spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi said what is happening in the school disturbs them greatly.

“It’s very unfortunate that learners, instead of competing for good positions in passing, fight over whoonga. This is the time when the parents need to come in.”

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said, “The parents said they were going to sort out the issue without opening any cases.”

Last month, The Witness reported on another drug territory fight which took place at Siqongweni Secondary School in Imbali.

Three pupils were injured during the fight were taken to hospital and one of them was stabbed and was seriously injured.