Fed-up Pietermaritzburg residents force trucks back to the freeway

Londiwe Xulu

Fed-up Townhill residents took matters into their own hands by diverting about 100 heavyweight trucks back onto the N3 last week.

Due to the ongoing roadworks on the N3 near Townhill and Peter Brown, trucks have been diverting to Montgomery Drive, Old Howick Road and other residential roads to avoid delays mostly in the evenings.

This has been causing huge problems for residents in these areas, who have been dealing with the noise from the trucks, the shaking of their homes when they drive by and, worst of all, pothole-ridden roads that they say are caused by the trucks.

Trucks exceed load-bearing capacity of suburban roads

The chairperson of the Townhill CPF, James Martin, said these trucks exceed the load-bearing capacity of the suburban roads.

On Wednesday, Martin said CPF members were deployed to look into the situation so they could address it with Msunduzi Municipality traffic police and Road Traffic Inspectorate.

Martin said between 80 and 100 heavyweight trucks were diverted back onto the N3 between 8.30 pm and 11 pm.

“When the members arrived, they noticed that these trucks had started diverting from the N3 towards residential roads.

Together with the SAPS, we then redirected them back to the N3, which was a very necessary measure and going forward, we [anticipate] a good relationship with the municipal security and Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) in addressing the matter,” said Martin.

He said they were diverting the trucks past Grey’s Hospital towards the N3, but some of them drove past the Royal Showgrounds going up Old Howick Road.

Residents preventing trucks from using suburban roads

Martin said they deployed more members to prevent these trucks from using other roads instead of the N3 after being diverted back.

We’ve enjoyed good response from the South African National Roads Agency [Sanral] over the last few months, as well as the RTI in responding to the dangerous situations on the Townhill stretch of the N3 and we feel that in the next few days, together with the RTI and municipal traffic officers, we will bring this matter to an end

He said they saw more trucks diverting to residential roads on Fridays and Mondays, as well as Sunday and Wednesday evenings.

Residents said they were happy that something was being done about the trucks and said they were hoping to see the Msunduzi traffic department and RTI also stopping the trucks from using these roads.

Videos and pictures of trucks on Old Howick Road and Montgomery Drive

Frustrated residents have been sharing videos and pictures of trucks on Old Howick Road and Montgomery Drive, while others shared pictures of the damaged roads, which they said were due to the heavy trucks.

One of the residents, who asked not to be named, said the trucks are already causing stress and panic to most road users with the number of accidents they cause on the highway. She said seeing them on residential roads was terrifying.

Our roads are damaged and we are afraid they may stay this way for a long time until the municipality finally repairs them. It’s so frightening to drive behind these trucks. There’s already a lot of potholes on our roads and these trucks are damaging the roads further

Msunduzi concerned about road infrastructure

Deputy mayor of Msunduzi Municipality Mxolisi Mkhize said the municipality was also concerned about the road infrastructure that has been severely damaged by the trucks.

He added that roads in the northern areas were also affected by trucks diverting from Old Greytown Road.

“We’ve been pleading with truck drivers and owners. We understand there’s serious traffic on the N3 around Townhill and Peter Brown, but we are pleading with drivers not to deviate from the N3.

“The frustration they are enduring from the N3 is better than [attempting to] drive on the roads in town that are not meant for big trucks.”

These roads are not meant for big trucks and they are getting damaged by these trucks. There’s a traffic circle at Athlone that is not built for big trucks to use. The pavement is being damaged now

He said they are deploying traffic officers to monitor the areas used by the trucks and are also in engagements with Sanral to inspect the damage caused by trucks diverting from the N3.

The deputy mayor said once the engagements are concluded, they will submit a report on what will happen next.

The DA caucus leader in Msunduzi Municipality, Ross Strachan, said there are ongoing platforms and engagements with those that are involved in the construction of the N3 between Hilton and Peter Brown.

It is abundantly clear that the capacity and enforcement needs to be muscled up on all fronts, especially going into this festive period. uMngeni Municipality has also been active in ensuring trucks do not utilise the offramps to take detours in the uMngeni jurisdiction.

“The Democratic Alliance in this city, and the province, will continue to place pressure on authorities to ensure our suburbs are not put at risk by the impacts of Sanral and RTI’s responsibilities, and the responsibilities our enforcement has within the municipality,” said Strachan.