Fed up residents block Bombay Road in Pietermaritzburg

By Chanel George

Yet another protest took place this week over a blown transformer, this time near the Nhlalakahle camp, in Bombay Road, Pietermaritzburg.

Residents blocked the road with burning tyres on Wednesday morning and stoned vehicles the night before.

They said they have not had electricity for two weeks now and were promised that the problem would be resolved. However, they are still in the dark.

Sbusiso Sibiya a resident of the camp said the municipality took the damaged transformer away two weeks ago and did not return with a replacement.

“We want electricity, not excuses. If we don’t get electricity we will protest,” said Sibiya.

He said the municipality told them it will take six months for the transformer to be replaced.

That waiting period is ridiculous! We will continue to close the roads until our needs are met.

Sharaz Ibrahim described the protest as scary, as people from the camp blocked off Bombay and Madurai roads.

He said the settlement has been there for almost 20 years now and the condition of it continues to worsen.

Sariksha Sinanin, who lives on the corner of Orient Crescent and Bombay roads, said her home was directly affected by the protesters on Tuesday evening.

They were burning tyres and vehicles were stoned.

Our home was stoned as it’s in the path of the cars which were also stoned. This has caused damage to our asbestos roof and our car which was parked off.

Acting municipal spokesperson Anele Makhanya said the municipality is aware of a faulty transformer, which has affected parts of the Nhlalakahle area.

“Upon inspection, our team from the electricity department found that that transformer is irreparable. Therefore, the installation of a new transformer can be expected. We appeal for patience during this time,” said Makhanya.