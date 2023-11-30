Festive cheer at Liberty Midlands Mall

By Witness Reporter

The Liberty Midlands Mall is capturing the essence of Christmas as the festive season officially commences this December.

Liberty Midlands Mall marketing manager Minoli Chetty said an abundance of festive cheer awaits shoppers, as the mall revealed its holiday season plans.

“As the countdown to the most wonderful time of the year progresses, residents of Pietermaritzburg can anticipate a delightful festive season ahead. Liberty Midlands Mall has revealed its plans for the upcoming holidays, ensuring that this year’s celebrations will be nothing short of exceptional,” said Chetty.

Shoppers at the centre will be treated to a whole host of activities, with a lot of fun programmes planned for children.

ALSO READ | Consumers should brace for a shortage of chicken this Christmas

Visitors to the centre are invited to experience the enchantment of Santa’s Workshop from December 15 – 24, daily from 11am to 4 pm in the centre court. Here, children can enjoy festive crafts and hours of fun as they engage in delightful activities such as creating their very own Christmas tree décor, crafting festive crackers, creating mini festive wreaths and more. READ MORE Two mall robbery suspects killed in KwaMashu, KZN

“This is an exciting opportunity for children to embrace the holiday spirit through hands-on and creative experiences during this magical season,” she said.

She added that shoppers will also be treated to an appearance of Santa Claus himself.

“Of course, no festive season would be complete without whispering in the ears of the bearded man. So, Santa himself will be visiting the centre and will be available for photographs by Lara Baker, from December 15 – 24 in the Wimpy Court,” she said,

ALSO READ | Ninety-nine Christmas Day babies in KZN

The mall will also be extending its trading hours for the festive season from 9 am to 8 pm from December 15 to December 24.

What’s more, a charity gift wrap station, in aid of the Pietermaritzburg Community Chest, will ensure nobody gets to peak at the gifts taken home, as they can be beautifully wrapped, ready for the big day.

Desmond Heunis, Liberty Midlands Mall general manager, said the mall was excited to welcome shoppers to partake in the festive celebrations.

ALSO READ | Keeping the Christmas fantasy alive

“Liberty Midlands Mall is a hub for shoppers of all ages to enjoy retail and lifestyle activities that bring joy to their lives, and this upcoming holiday we plan to do exactly that. We can’t wait to welcome shoppers during this wonderful time of the year and are looking forward to an absolutely enchanting festive season ahead,” he said.