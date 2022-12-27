Festive road fatalities a concern

Witness Reporter

Since the start of the festive season, over 142 people have died on provincial roads.

This is what KwaZulu-Natal Premiere Nomusa Dube-Ncube said on Tuesday, while paying her respects to the KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women’s League chairperson in the Mzala Nxumalo region, Nkosikhona Mdlalose, and ANC member Mpendulo Khumalo,.

The two were both killed in a car accident last week on their way home from the party’s 55th National Congress in Johannesburg.

She described the passing of Mdlalose and Khumalo as a massive blow for the province because of the important leadership role they played in society.

Premiere calls on motorists to be cautious

Dube-Ncube called on motorists to be extra vigilant on the road especially during the festive season as traffic volumes continue to increase.

She warned that road traffic authorities will act against those that disobey the law and put the lives of law-abiding citizens at risk.

Road fatalities are a major concern to the provincial government because since the start of the festive season we have lost the lives of more than 142 people on our roads. It takes each individual to play their part in curbing the high rate of accidents that occur each year on our roads.

“Integrated roadblocks will continue throughout the province targeting all categories of crime, including unroadworthy vehicles, overloading, distractive driving, drinking and driving and illegal drugs among other violations,” said Dube-Ncube.