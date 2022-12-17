Festive season focus on road safety and crime

Khethukuthula Xulu

The KZN Liquor Authority (KZNLA) has started on its province-wide festive season road safety campaign in partnership with the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI).

As part of the campaign, the KZNLA together with the RTI will stage multi-stakeholder roadblocks.

The organisations held several roadblocks this week at the Umvoti Toll Plaza north of Durban, Ixopo, uThukela and Ugu districts.

ALSO READ | Man riddled with bullets on N3 in Durban

Roadblocks and beach activations will continue over the weekend at Amanzimtoti and Scottburgh beaches as well as in Empangeni in the northern parts of KZN.

KZN MEC for Transport

Meanwhile, to emphasise road safety during the festive season, the KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, has warned road users that heavy police deployment will take place throughout the province to maintain law and order.

The high volume of traffic is also informed by the fact that schools are closing, and major industries are also closing,” said spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane.

“We have set clear targets of addressing decisively the serious crime categories. These include murder, attempted murder, rape, business robberies, cash-in transit heists and gender-based violence. Police are heavily deployed in all crime hotspot areas in the province. Equally, an integrated approach is being implemented to address lawlessness on the road,” said Hlomuka.