Fifa World Cup summit a boost to KZN economy

KwaZulu-Natal’s hosting of the World Football Summit has boosted the province’s economy by close to half-a-billion rands.

This is according to KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who described the event as the biggest football gathering on the African continent.

“We … [interacted] with the clubs, leagues, federations, and also the broadcasters, sponsors, technology companies and all the different companies across different sectors that are involved in the football industry.

“With this World Football Summit, we can attest to the fact that football is not just a game, but has become a mighty global network economy that commands the attention of major investors and is growing in leaps and bounds. In hosting the World Football Summit, as KwaZulu-Natal we again demonstrate our capacity to host Africa and the world in global events.”

The summit, which opened on Wednesday and closed in Durban on Thursday, was part of Fifa’s preparations for this year’s Soccer World Cup to be held in Qatar.

Proceeds from the summit, Dube-Ncube said, will assist the province recover from the financial losses caused by Covid-19, last year’s July unrest and the recent floods.

We estimate that this summit alone will potentially inject approximately R480 million into our economy. As KwaZulu-Natal, we want to seize the opportunities in all the new economic frontiers of sports and [the] digital economy for the benefit of many of our young people.

We are looking at new industries of the future in order to ensure that our citizens take advantage of the opportunities and they do not only become consumers of services.

The summit, she said, will also help KZN develop its sporting sector.