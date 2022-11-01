Fifteen injured, including children, in Pietermaritzburg bakkie accident

Lethiwe Makhanya

Fifteen people were injured after a bakkie carrying school children lost control and overturned in KwaMyandu, Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday morning.

According to a statement released by Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service, the incident happened on Edendale Road in KwaMnyandu.

“When emergency services arrived at the scene, they found that a bakkie carrying school children had lost control and overturned.

“Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found one patient had sustained serious injuries and 14 patients sustained minor injuries. The patients were treated on scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment,” read the statement.