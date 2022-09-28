Fighting couple run over pedestrian in Verulam, KZN

Witness Reporter

A 44-year-old woman is recovering in hospital after a couple fighting in their car ran over her on Ireland Street in the Verulam CBD on Tuesday afternoon.

Prem Balram, Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) spokesperson, said they were called out just before 3.30 pm to provide medical assistance to the injured pedestrian.

He said when paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the 44-year-old woman lying on the driveway of a spares shop.

CCTV footage, seen by The Witness, shows a Toyota Yaris travelling up Ireland Street when it suddenly veers into the opposite lane hitting the pedestrian who was walking on the pavement.

“The driver informed reaction officers that he was involved in a heated argument which turned physical with his partner when she grabbed the steering wheel. The vehicle veered across the road and struck the pedestrian before it crashed into a fence.

“The driver was under the influence of alcohol. He was placed under arrest,” said Balram.

The injured woman was taken to hospital.