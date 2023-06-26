Financial strain of special needs children

By Chanel George

With a growing demand for special needs child services in Pietermaritzburg and the public health sector struggling to keep up, many parents are hoping the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) will help bridge the gap.

Special needs children are a blessing bestowed upon the most resilient parents, but the cost of living in today’s society has put a heavy strain on both those who can afford private medical care and those who cannot.

Regardless of income or background, raising a child with special needs can be emotionally and financially taxing.

Some of the main financial expenses that go into caring for a special needs child are medical care, nutrition, a special savings fund for emergencies and various other costs. While the majority of parents cannot afford to provide their children with good medical treatment, those who can, choose to use a medical aid scheme to cover private specialist charges.

Medical aids are expensive, with some plans costing as much as R4 600 for full insurance with a gap cover (comprehensive insurance covers a wide range of health services, and gap cover is an policy used to supplement medical aid coverage for in-hospital treatment).

Government’s latest efforts

In the government’s latest efforts to try to bridge the gap between private and the public healthcare they are looking to implement a “state-run medical aid”, which will be funded by the state.

Northdale Hospital board chairperson Hlalani said parents who use the public sector facilities for special needs children get a government subsidy and are issued with a medical card.

It is costly to have a special needs child and I would be lying if I said the public sector is coping with the number of children that require public services.

Weighing up the pros and cons of the National Health Insurance (NHI), Zondi said it would benefit special needs patients in the public sector.

Benefits of NHI

“I think it will be beneficial for special needs children, as it will create an equilibrium between the public and private sector. Children who need to see specialists and require diagnosis will be able to get the attention they need much faster,” said Zondi.

He said the truth is that the public sector is not attractive in terms of salary, so you will often find that doctors there have less experience and many doctors do in-service training in the public sector.

“It is only once some doctors open their own practices do they return to the public sector and many work in both, dividing their expertise between public and private,” said Zondi.

Challenges of NHI

He said one of the challenges the NHI is facing lies with older doctors who are opposing the change.

Nozipho Ngcobo, a parent of a special needs child, said due to the lack of awareness, many parents suffer in silence.

I am fortunate enough to be on a special needs support group, which has helped me gain a lot of insight as a parent,” said Ngcobo.

She said she was in the dark about the government support structures there were in place for parents who cannot afford private healthcare for their children. “It was only when I joined this group that I was informed about Sassa grants.

The specialist that I went to didn’t even inform me of the opportunities out there,” she said.

Ngcobo said the government must intervene and ensure that special needs children get proper financial support because special needs children are a full-time job that requires one to be financially stable.

“Paediatrician visits differ but when rounded off the estimate is R1 000 and our children need free medical access to hospitals and specialists monthly,” she said.

Paediatrician, Dr Matilda Ntombizonke Madekurozwa said apart from the financial expenses most people don’t think of what happens to these children after high school.

“There are many categories of special needs children, all of which require different attention,” said Madekurozwa.

She said most parents have to leave their jobs and try to start up a business that enables them to take care of their children.

Most children in the public sector need to see specialists often; however, due to the amount of patients requiring care some only get an appointment once every two months.

Principal and founder of New Hope Academy, Bheki. M. D. Gwebu, said his school is a small special school for pupils with learning differences which prevent them from achieving success in mainstream school.

“In South Africa, a child born with a learning difference is destined for a life of dependency. These pupils tend to be a social and financial burden to their families. Unfortunately, they do not get the appropriate support they need due to lack of knowledge and skills from their families, schools and communities,” said Gwebu.

He said the school currently charges between R2 400 and R2 860 per month excluding therapy sessions which are billed separately by the occupational therapist or speech therapist.